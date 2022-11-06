© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will feature Shaila Dúrcal

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published November 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM MST
LCIMC flyer.jpg
29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 29th Annual conference with student workshops at NMSU’s Corbett Center on November 9th-10th. The Spectacular Concert at NMSU’s Pan American Center will be on Friday, November 11th and will feature Shaila Dúrcal (daughter of the late Rocio Dúrcal), Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Jaliciense and Israel “El Charro Noble” Cabañas. Students from the workshops will also perform at the Spectacular Concert and at the FREE Student Showcase on Saturday, November 12th at Amador Live, 302 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Information available at lascrucesmariachi.org and on Facebook.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra