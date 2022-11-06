29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will feature Shaila Dúrcal

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 29th Annual conference with student workshops at NMSU’s Corbett Center on November 9th-10th. The Spectacular Concert at NMSU’s Pan American Center will be on Friday, November 11th and will feature Shaila Dúrcal (daughter of the late Rocio Dúrcal), Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Jaliciense and Israel “El Charro Noble” Cabañas. Students from the workshops will also perform at the Spectacular Concert and at the FREE Student Showcase on Saturday, November 12th at Amador Live, 302 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Information available at lascrucesmariachi.org and on Facebook.