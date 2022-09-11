Animal Companions of Las Cruces - Bringing 24/7 Emergency Pet-Care Services to the Community

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and President, Dawn Duncan, about “the Nation’s Great Veterinary Shortage,” bringing 24/7 emergency pet-care services to the community. VetTriage is one of the goals they have accomplished offering 24/7 veterinary video teletriage services to the Las Cruces community and Southern New Mexico. To help complete their many goals, Animal Companions of Las Cruces will hold their first fundraiser on Sunday, September 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The program will feature a screening of the film “KEDI,” a look at Istanbul’s Street feline population, plus animal shorts, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments with sponsorship from La Posta de Mesilla and the Mesilla Valley Film Society. www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org