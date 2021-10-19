Voting options expand in Albuquerque, Santa Fe elections

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly 13,000 absentee and early ballots have been cast in local elections that will determine the next mayors of New Mexico’s largest city as well as its state capital, with two weeks remaining before Election Day.

The secretary of state’s office on Tuesday released its first tally of voter participation in the consolidated Nov. 2 election for local government offices including school boards and bond initiatives that influence local tax rates. More than 25,000 absentee ballots have been requested.

Mayors Tim Keller in Albuquerque and Alan Webber in Santa Fe are running for reelection in three-way races.