Related Program: Voice Of The Public Voice of the Public - Financial Advice with Bryce By KC Counts • 36 minutes ago Related Program: Voice Of The Public ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 56:03 Dr. Bryce Jorgensen offers strategies for getting out of debt, investing and teaching kids about money and financial responsibility. Dr. Bryce Jorgensen offers strategies for getting out of debt, investing and teaching kids about money and financial responsibility. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.