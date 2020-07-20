Vaping increases among New Mexico teenagers, survey says

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A state analysis says many New Mexico teenagers have stopped cigarette smoking but are vaping.

That has erased progress anti-tobacco advocates said they achieved in getting high school students to avoid traditional tobacco use.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the findings were in the New Mexico Department of Health 2019 Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey. The survey found that overall use of tobacco products including e-cigarettes among young people increased by 23% since 2009, with 37.8% of high school students saying they use tobacco. Youth e-cigarette use rose nearly 42% from 2015 to 2019.