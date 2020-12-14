US Supreme Court sides with New Mexico in Pecos River fight

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with New Mexico in a fight with Texas over the Pecos River.

The decision issued Monday centers on evaporation and New Mexico's obligations to deliver a certain amount of water to Texas each year.

The court found that the river master overseeing the compact between the two states correctly calculated that New Mexico should get credit for floodwater it stored in 2014 at the request of Texas. That state had argued that a significant amount of water had evaporated while it was in storage.

The states wanted the court to clear up how to account for the evaporated water.