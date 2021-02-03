UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting In Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NM - On Monday, January 18, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting involving a New Mexico State Police Officer in Las Vegas, NM.

On January 18, 2021, New Mexico State Police officers were actively searching for a wanted male subject who had fled from a traffic stop involving a gray Honda a week prior in Las Vegas, NM. The male subject was identified as Shaun Kemp (22) of Springer, NM.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a New Mexico State Police officer who was parked on Garfield Avenue in Las Vegas observed a gray Honda traveling south on Grand Avenue in Las Vegas, NM. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Honda. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

During the vehicle pursuit, the officer observed the Honda fail to stop at several intersections prior to turning onto Washington Avenue. The Honda continued to travel through multiple roads within the city of Las Vegas, NM, before turning onto Independence Road, where the Honda came to a stop near the Farmway Feed store. As the officer conducted a felony traffic stop, a male passenger exited the vehicle and ran west down Independence Avenue. The male passenger matched the description of Shaun Kemp. The officer chased Kemp through an open field towards Las Vegas Middle School. During the foot pursuit, the officer gave numerous verbal commands for Kemp to stop. Kemp refused and he continued to evade the officer. As Kemp was running, he brandished a firearm and fired at least one round towards the officer. Upon observing a muzzle flash and hearing a gunshot New Mexico State Police Officer Levi Lujan returned fire from his department issued firearm towards Kemp.

Kemp successfully evaded the officer and fled the area. Kemp was not struck by gunfire.

On Saturday, January 30, 2021 Shaun Kemp was contacted by agents with the NMSP Investigations Bureau who arranged for Kemp to turn himself in safely. Kemp was arrested without incident by the Raton Police Department in Raton, NM. Kemp was booked into the Colfax County Detention Center. Kemp was charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Resisting, Evading and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

New Mexico State Police Officer Levi Lujan was placed on standard administrative leave. Officer Lujan has been employed with New Mexico State Police for approximately 1 year and 6 months. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.

Information from NM State Police