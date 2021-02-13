UPDATE: Las Cruces Kidnapping Victim Returned; Suspect At Large

UPDATE: Paula Fernandez, the victim in the kidnapping, has returned unharmed in the suspect’s vehicle. Patrick Fernandez, the suspect, is still outstanding.

Las Cruces police are investigating a kidnapping and asking for the public’s help in locating the victim.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Fork Road in reference to a kidnapping. While investigating, officers learned the victim, Paula Fernandez, was forcefully pulled out of her vehicle by Patrick Fernandez. Once she was pulled out of the vehicle, Mr. Fernandez then dragged her inside his vehicle and left at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is described as a 1994, dark green Chevrolet Blazer with tinted windows and a white decal on the rear window that says, “HOOD RICH.” Patrick Fernandez is five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Paula Fernandez is five-feet-two-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick Fernandez is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paula and Patrick Fernandez are asked to call 911 immediately.

Information from Las Cruces Police