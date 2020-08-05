Third Party Is Mailing Absentee Ballot Applications In Las Cruces Area

LAS CRUCES, NM – The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is advising voters that The Center for Voter Information, a third party organization, will be mailing absentee ballot applications to some registered voters in Doña Ana County. While these applications did not originate from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, they will be processed in accordance with state statute if they are returned by voters interested in voting by absentee ballot in the general election.

Applicants who do not complete an application correctly will receive a letter of rejection from the Clerk’s Office, and only voters with approved applications will be sent a ballot.

Once an application is approved for a voter, no additional applications are required from that voter for that election. However, those voters who requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 primary election must submit a new application for the 2020 general election in order to receive an absentee ballot.

Voters may request an absentee ballot application from the Clerk’s Office by emailing elections@donaanacounty.org or printing an application and mailing it to our office at 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 88007. Absentee ballot applications are available on the County Clerk’s website.

Online tracking of absentee ballot application status will not be available on the Secretary of State’s NMVote.org portal until closer to the election. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is October 20th, and absentee ballots will begin to be mailed on October 6th.

For more information about the 2020 General Election, please contact our office at (575) 647-7428 or visit dacelections.com.