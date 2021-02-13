Texas reports 324 more virus deaths, toll tops 40,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has reported 324 more deaths from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state's pandemic death toll topped 40,000. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that the state’s pandemic death toll from COVID-19 now totals 40,095. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 11,371 to more than 2.54 million. Figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University show that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas fell by 5,941.3, a decrease of 34.3%.