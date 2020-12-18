Texas Group Challenging Eligibility Of Georgia Voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservative group based in Texas says it will challenge the eligibility of more than 364,000 Georgia voters across the state ahead of runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. The Georgia Democratic Party on Friday called it an effort at mass voter suppression. Both of Georgia's Republican senators are on the ballot in runoffs Jan. 5. If the GOP loses both seats, control of the Senate will go to Democrats. The group True the Vote said Friday it is working with residents in all 159 Georgia counties to challenge the eligibility of voters whom they say U.S. Postal Service records show have moved.



