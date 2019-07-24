Suspect Sought in Las Cruces Auto Burglary

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man suspected of stealing tools and equipment from Cruces Auto in late June.

About 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, a man broke into Cruces Auto, 1306 E. Amador Ave., and stole several tools from the business. Las Cruces police learned the suspect returned about 6 a.m. the same day and broke into a nearby shed where he stole heaters, fans and other equipment belonging to the business.

Police reviewed surveillance video from Cruces Auto that clearly shows the suspect walking in and about the business. A Chevrolet Blazer can also be seen on camera and may have been used by the suspect.

Surveillance video can be viewed on the Las Cruces Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.

Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to leave their own name and will remain completely anonymous.

Information from Las Cruces Police