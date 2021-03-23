State Police Investigate Shooting Involving the Las Cruces Police Department

Las Cruces, NM – On Thursday, March 11, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau and the Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Taskforce was contacted to investigate an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of East Hadley Avenue and North Campo Street in Las Cruces involving the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD).

Investigators learned that on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, LCPD officers handled a domestic violence incident involving Jonathan Lamar Strickland, 25, of Las Cruces, in which Strickland held a handgun to the victim's head and threatened to kill her.

The following day on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., the victim in that domestic violence incident drove to the LCPD police station on Picacho Ave. While the victim was at the police station speaking with officers, Strickland drove to the police station and parked next to the victim's vehicle.

LCPD officers decided to detain Strickland, however before officers could approach him, Strickland drove out of the parking lot. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Strickland failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued. After a short pursuit, LCPD officers conducted a successful pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver on Strickland's vehicle at the intersection of East Hadley Ave. and North Campo St.

At some point immediately after the PIT maneuver, LCPD officers discharged their duty firearms striking the vehicle and Strickland. Officers rendered aid to Strickland until medical units arrived and transported him to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After receiving treatment Strickland was discharged from the hospital and booked in to the El Paso Detention Center.

An LCPD officer was injured during the incident, that officer was treated and released. For information regarding the duty status of the officers involved please contact LCPD. For information regarding the domestic violence investigation including charges Strickland is facing because of that incident please contact LCPD.

This officer involved shooting investigation is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the Dona Ana County Officer Involved Incident Taskforce. The identities of the officers involved will not be released until interviews have been conducted. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.

Information from NM State Police