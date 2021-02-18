Spaceport America Cup To Return As Virtual Event

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. — Spaceport America and partner Experimental Sounding Rocket Association say this year’s Spaceport America Cup will be held as a virtual event on June 18-20.

It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say this year’s event will be an online competition and technical conference with student teams from across the globe completing to win awards. One team will be selected as the overall 2021 Virtual Spaceport America Cup winner.

In addition, teams will participate in interactive poster session reviews, hear from special guest speakers, and participate in forums on a variety of topics. The Spaceport America Cup is one of the largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contests and has been held in New Mexico since 2017.