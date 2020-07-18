Quaranzine Round-Up: A Look At Pandemic Life Through The Pages Of Your Mini-Zines

A few months ago, we guided you through the simple steps of making a zine to document your quarantine experience ... a #quaranzine.

We asked you to share your creations with us using the hashtag #NPRLifeKit and #Quaranzine.

As different areas of the country reopen or reenter lockdown, these zines continue to speak to the lessons learned in an unprecedented season — and the power of taking a few minutes to reflect and make something with your hands

Here are 10 of our favorites. If you can, stay home, stay safe and keep creating!

1. A reminder that we're stronger together.

2. A creative idea for #datenight!

3. A way to use your old magazines.

4. The reality that there can be too much of a good thing ...

5. A moment to meditate on the weight of the loss.

6. The pandemic time warp.

7. A reflection on gratitude.

8. How much we miss hugs.

9. And a reminder that the important milestones don't just stop.

10. Zines are for everyone! It's never too late to make your first one. This is my granddad holding his creation.

