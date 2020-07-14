KRWG

Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing

  ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force base officials say the pilot of an F-16C jet fighter sucessfully ejected and suffered only injuries when the single-engine aircraft crashed while landing at the base in southern New Mexico. Officials said a board of officers will investigate the crash that ocurred Monday evening. The pilot’s identity was not released and the statement provided no additional details about the circusmtances of the crash.