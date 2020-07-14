ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Holloman Air Force base officials say the pilot of an F-16C jet fighter sucessfully ejected and suffered only injuries when the single-engine aircraft crashed while landing at the base in southern New Mexico. Officials said a board of officers will investigate the crash that ocurred Monday evening. The pilot’s identity was not released and the statement provided no additional details about the circusmtances of the crash.
Pilot successfully ejects when F-16 crashes while landing
By ap • 9 minutes ago