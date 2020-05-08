From oilfields to food banks, New Mexico feels jobless sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico already was among the most poverty-stricken states in the U.S. before oil prices crashed and the coronavirus outbreak derailed efforts to diversify the economy.

Now, more than 130,000 have either lost their jobs or had their hours cut, putting even more pressure on families and food banks. An army of volunteers helps daily to sort, label and pack tons of food inside a giant warehouse in Albuquerque for distribution to pantries throughout the region as more people seek assistance.

Numbers released Friday show New Mexico saw a nearly 40% increase in unemployment applications for the week ending May 2.