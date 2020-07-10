No COVID-19 around these parts, for 2 New Mexico counties

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As New Mexico rolls out increased precautions to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases, two rural counties still haven't had a single confirmed case. Residents in Mora and De Baca counties are safe for now. Residents with underlying medical conditions fear their neighbors are using the “zero” statistic to lower their guard, gather in groups and go without masks. Others are growing impatient as they're forced to follow health guidelines in a place where the threat hasn't revealed itself. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cited accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state for new restrictions and the rolling back of restaurant reopenings.