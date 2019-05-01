NMSU will offer several camp experiences during summer 2019

Summer is coming soon and New Mexico State University’s colleges and departments will offer several different summer camps for local youth students.

The Young Women in Computing (YWiC) Summer Camp for girls in high school will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 14, in Science Hall. This two-week camp will be held weekdays for 30 high school young women. This includes YWiC alumni and those young women new to YWiC. The camp will explore computer science through fun builds and learning to code. It will also focus on computing skills and encouraging understanding of how to solve community issues and discover talents for integrating technologies. Young women will explore Arduino microprocessors using Lilypads, learn Java, explore Cybersecurity and Encryption, build robots, and master drag-n-drop programming through game design. For more information and to register visit http://bit.ly/2019YWiCHS.

The YWiC summer camp for middle school girls will be Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 19, in Science Hall. It will be an opportunity to build and learn programming in a fun and friendly environment. Computer science projects will include game design, robotics, cybersecurity and encryption, plus modeling and simulation. This YWiC summer camp for girls is reserved for 30 YWiC alumni and new participants in middle school, entering into sixth, seventh or eighth grade in fall 2019. The camp will include lunch, materials and supplies, an opportunity to win technology prizes, plus swag bags. For more information and to register visit http://bit.ly/2019YWiCMS.

The Computer Science Adventures camp will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 28, in Science Hall. This computer camp will be held weekdays and is intended to help high school students become creators of new technologies and programming. They will explore Arduino microprocessors, Galileo development boards, Smart Grid Technologies and learn Python, C (programming language) and more. This camp provides a broad foundation for computer science, to empower high school students in computer science and computational thinking. Acceptance into this program will be based on answers provided on the application, the availability of the student applicant to participate in the full two weeks of the program, plus targeted regional, gender and age distributions. For more information and to register visit http://bit.ly/2019CSADV.

The Verizon Innovative Learning Program for middle school boys will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 25, with parent orientation Saturday, July 6. This program is designed to put technology into students’ hands and give them experience solving real world problems. This experience will teach boys to think like entrepreneurs and develop skills needed for success in jobs of the future. Applicants for the Verizon Innovative Learning Program should identify as minority male students from middle schools with an average of more than 70 percent free and reduced lunch. The summer camp will include lunch, materials and supplies and an opportunity to win prizes. This program will continue in the 2019-2020 school year, with workshops at NMSU’s Las Cruces campus one Saturday per month during the school year. For more information and to register visit https://www.nacce.com/vil19regformboys.

The NMSU Rec-Sports Camp will have eight sessions this year June 10-14, June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15-19, July 22-26 and July 29-Aug 2. This camp provides a sports and development experience for boys and girls ages five to 14. Participants will have the opportunity to develop a wide variety of fundamental physical activity skills so they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle and a lifetime of physical fitness. Registration is now available in Room 101 of the Activity Center. For more information, visit https://recsports.nmsu.edu/summer-sports-camps/.

The Learning Games Lab will be hosting four sessions during summer 2019. There will be three sessions for middle school students from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3-7, June 8-12 and July 15-19 and one session for high school students from 1 to 4 p.m. July 29-Aug 2. Games Lab consultants will participate in game design and multimedia activities, play games in development and give developers feedback to improve design. Participants should sign up for a session that corresponds to the grade they will be entering in fall 2019. Consultants will participate in only one of the sessions. All interested individuals can sign up and no previous Learning Games Lab experience required. For more information and to register visit https://mediaproductions.nmsu.edu/usertesting--summerpro.html.

The NMSU STEM Outreach Center will be hosting several different camp experiences for students, who completed fifth through eighth grades, throughout the summer in the STEM Learning Lab in the Forman Engineering Building, Room 213.

The WeDo Robotics camp will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the Mindstorm Robotics camp will be 1 to 4 p.m. June 3-7. WeDo is open to students who completed fifth and sixth grade, and Mindstorm is open to students who completed seventh and eighth grade. These camps will be packed with the robots that students will build. Participants will be using LEGO WeDo robots and Lego Mindstorm robots. After building the robots, they will have the opportunity to compete in challenges and solve problems. For registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/wedo2019am or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mindstorm2019pm.

The Math Camp for students who completed fifth grade and the Math Camp for students who completed seventh grade will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday June, 10 to Friday, June 14. These camps will explore math ideas through fun, hands-on activities. Participants will have the chance to meet new friends and play interesting math games that help make sense of the subject and boost knowledge as they head into their next grade level in the fall. Both camps have a limit of 25 students. For registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6thGradeMathCamp2019 or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8thGradeMathCamp2019.

The STEM Explorers camp will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Students will have the opportunity to discover the STEM departments and careers hidden around the NMSU campus. Each day they will visit different departments and labs to participate in hands-on activities and figure out how they are part of STEM. The camp has a limit of 25 students. For registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/stem2019am.

The Drones for Beginners camp will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. Camp participants will to learn about Unmanned Aerial Systems, the science of flight, coding, engineering, and test flying drones. The camp is limited to 25 students. For registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/drones1-2019am.

The Drones for Advanced Flyers camp will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21. This camp will have opportunities to develop skills as an advanced pilot. Participants will learn more about the science behind flying through hands-on projects, building and flying drones, and conducting flight simulations in the state-of-the-art TECH Center. The camp is limited to 25 students and is only open to those students that participated in a summer 2018 Drone camp. For information and registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/drones2-2019am or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/drones2-2019pm.

The CSI: Summer Camp will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28. This camp will give participants the chance to become a cool science investigator while diving into the world of forensic science and mystery solving. Students will begin the week in Detective Academy and finish the week by solving their first case using all their new CSI skills. This camp is limited to 25 participants. For registration visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/csi2019am or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/csi2019pm.

The Drone Engineering camp will be from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 8 to Friday, July 12. This camp is about honing skills as an advanced pilot and engineer. Participants will learn more about the science behind flying while building and flying a full-scale camera drone. All campers will build their own drone and take it home at the end of the week. This summer camp is only open to those students who participated in a summer 2018 or June 2019 Drone camp. The cost is $100 and is limited to 20 students. Limited scholarships are available. For more information and to register visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/drones3-2019am.

The Department of Physics and Society of Physics Students will be hosting a summer camp from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19, in Gardiner Hall. Students who participate will have the opportunity to explore various physics topics and sciences, including mechanics, electricity and magnetism, light, chemistry and astronomy. Exploration of these topics will include demonstrations of the principals involved as well as explanations on why and how these principals work the way they do. This program introduces students to what is involved in physics and engineering. In order to be eligible to register, participants must have completed seventh grade and have not graduated from high school. The camp is free for all and includes lunch and snacks. All participants must fill out the application and email it to sps@elt.nmsu.edu or mail it to P.O. Box 30001 MSC 3D, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003.

The Food Camp for Kids will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8-13 or July 22-27 at the Valencia County CES Office, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas, New Mexico. The camp is free and space is limited. Applications are due Friday, June 21 and participants will be selected by a lottery draw.

The Valencia County extension has several other camps offered for youth throughout the summer. For more information on these camps visit https://valenciaextension.nmsu.edu/.

Information from NMSU