NMSU search committee selects two finalists for DACC president

A search committee at New Mexico State University has selected two finalists in the nationwide search for the next president of Doña Ana Community College. The finalists will visit the DACC campus and hold forums with students, faculty, staff and community members Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, in Las Cruces.

The two finalists are Monica Torres, DACC’s current interim president and DACC’s former vice president of academic affairs, and Gregory Busch, chief academic officer and vice president of Instruction, Guided Pathways and Dual Enrollment at Pima Community College in Pima County, Arizona.

On Tuesday, April 30, Torres will host a forum for DACC faculty and staff members from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the East Mesa Campus Auditorium, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. She will then tour the campus and host a second forum later in the afternoon for students and community members from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., also at the East Mesa Campus Auditorium.

On Wednesday, May 1, Busch will host a separate forum for DACC faculty and staff members from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the East Mesa Campus Auditorium. He will then tour the campus and host a second forum later in the afternoon for students and community members from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., also at the East Mesa Campus Auditorium.

Torres has served as the interim DACC president since September 2018. DACC’s previous president, Renay Scott, was appointed as NMSU’s vice president for student success in August 2018. From 2014 until her appointment as interim president, Torres served as DACC’s vice president of academic affairs.

Torres also previously served as an assistant professor, associate professor and department head at NMSU’s Department of English. Torres has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from NMSU. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico in American studies with an emphasis in cultural studies.

Busch has served as the chief academic officer and vice president of Instruction, Guided Pathways and Dual Enrollment at Pima Community College since 2016. He previously served as the dean of academic affairs for liberal arts at North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio, and as the dean of arts and sciences at Washington State Community College in Marietta, Ohio.

Busch has a Ph.D. in education from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in community medicine from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science at Xavier University.

For more information about the finalists and their visits, contact Eddie Binder, DACC’s vice president for external relations, at 575-528-7070.

