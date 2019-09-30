NMSU’s LGBT+ Programs to host OUTober 2019 events in Las Cruces

OUTober at New Mexico State University continues to showcase and celebrate the gender and sexual diversity of more than 2,000 students who have signed up to utilize the university’s resources, according to Zooey Sophia Pook, director for NMSU’s LGBT+ Programs.

OUTober begins with an event from 5–10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 in downtown Las Cruces at the Plaza de Las Cruces during the city’s FallFest.

“FallFest is the Las Cruces version of a Pride fair and I think it's very important that we are represented and that we can continue one of our very important missions of connecting NMSU students with resources in Las Cruces,” Pook said.

On Monday, Oct. 7 a screening of the film “Crystal City” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Creative Media Institute Theater in Milton Hall. The documentary follows New York City's LGBTQ community, which is experiencing a resurgence of crystal methamphetamine addiction. "Crystal City" explores the epidemic through the eyes of recovering addicts as they attempt to overcome their chemical dependency. After the film, director Terrence Crawford will be on hand to field questions from the audience.

“The film was proposed by an outstanding graduate student in counseling and social work, who has a history of activism,” Pook said. “I was thrilled to find out that we could bring the director in to speak about this important documentary that showcases LGBT+ lives and struggles.”

Starting Thursday, Oct. 10 and every Thursday for the forcible future at 5 p.m. LGBT+ Programs will hold a weekly support group on the second floor of Corbett Center in Room 204i. Counselors at Aggie Health and Wellness will be present to mediate the conversations and provide a space for students to share their experiences in a safe and supportive environment.

Friday, Oct. 11 is “Coming Out Day.” NMSU’s LGBT+ Programs and the Wellness, Alcohol and Violence Education program (WAVE) will offer free, rapid and confidential HIV testing. Alianza of New Mexico will provide the services from 12 to 3 p.m. at a table set up in NMSU’s Corbett Center. They will also include resources and information about their programs.

National drag superstar Cherry Poppins will host the first-ever NMSU Drag Ball, sponsored by the Black Student Association and LGBT+ Programs. The event will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Corbett Center ballrooms.

OUTober will conclude with a drag show at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 in the Corbett Auditorium. The drag show will feature national drag superstar Spacee Kadett with support from local drag queens.

OUTober is sponsored by the Black Student Association, Creative Media Institute, Aggie Health and Wellness and Gender and Sexuality Studies program. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information, call LGBT+ Programs at 575-646-7031 or email lgbt@nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU