NM Health Officials On Thursday Announce Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 New Deaths

By NMDOH 1 hour ago

Credit CDC

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

   1549 new cases in Bernalillo County

   2 new cases in Catron County

   218 new cases in Chaves County

   58 new cases in Cibola County

   24 new cases in Colfax County

   68 new cases in Curry County

   9 new cases in De Baca County

   615 new cases in Doña Ana County

   244 new cases in Eddy County

   50 new cases in Grant County

   17 new cases in Guadalupe County

   12 new cases in Hidalgo County

   172 new cases in Lea County

   110 new cases in Lincoln County

   128 new cases in Los Alamos County

   74 new cases in Luna County

   234 new cases in McKinley County

   7 new cases in Mora County

   113 new cases in Otero County

   19 new cases in Quay County

   144 new cases in Rio Arriba County

   31 new cases in Roosevelt County

   486 new cases in Sandoval County

   353 new cases in San Juan County

   100 new cases in San Miguel County

   515 new cases in Santa Fe County

   10 new cases in Sierra County

   67 new cases in Socorro County

   74 new cases in Taos County

   17 new cases in Torrance County

   8 new cases in Union County

   419 new cases in Valencia County

   56 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

   1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

   1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

   1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

   2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

   2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Seventeen recent deaths:

   A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.

   A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

   A male in his 30s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

   A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A male in his 80s from McKinley County.

   A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

   A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Seven* deaths > 30 days:

   A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and ad underlying conditions.

   A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

   A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

   A second female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,229.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 20 are:

   87031 - 314

   87121 - 239

   87507 - 237

   88220 - 203

   87124 - 177

   87114 - 172

   87144 - 168

   87120 - 152

   87105 - 138

   87111 - 125

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 431,887 COVID-19 cases:

   Bernalillo County: 123,249

   Catron County: 341

   Chaves County: 18,619

   Cibola County: 5,505

   Colfax County: 2,065

   Curry County: 10,703

   De Baca County: 495

   Doña Ana County: 51,285

   Eddy County: 14,593

   Grant County: 5,447

   Guadalupe County: 865

   Harding County: 64

   Hidalgo County: 906

   Lea County: 17,647

   Lincoln County: 4,469

   Los Alamos County: 1,941

   Luna County: 5,582

   McKinley County: 21,260

   Mora County: 582

   Otero County: 10,946

   Quay County: 1,803

   Rio Arriba County: 8,081

   Roosevelt County: 4,205

   Sandoval County: 27,178

   San Juan County: 33,519

   San Miguel County: 4,561

   Santa Fe County: 23,089

   Sierra County: 1,699

   Socorro County: 3,085

   Taos County: 4,243

   Torrance County: 2,275

   Union County: 649

   Valencia County: 15,235

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

   Cibola County Correctional Center: 522

   Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 596

   Otero County Processing Center: 775

   Torrance County Detention Facility: 385

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

   Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 400

   Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 258

   Lea County Correctional Facility: 785

   Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215

   Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 131

   Otero County Prison Facility: 546

   Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254

   Roswell Correctional Center: 230

   Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 248

   Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 270

   Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 86

As of today, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 329,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

   A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque

   Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque

   Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque

  Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab

   Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque

   American Heritage Home, Albuquerque

   Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque

   Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces

   Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia

   Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos

   Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque

   Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque

   Aztec Healthcare, Aztec

   Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque

   Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood

   Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho

   Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque

   Beehive Homes, Clovis

   Beehive Homes, Deming

   Beehive Homes, Farmington

   Beehive Homes, Roswell

   Belen Meadows

   Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces

   Brookdale Santa Fe

   Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque

   Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces

   Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque

   Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ

   Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo

   Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces

   Casa De Carino, Albuquerque

   Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces

   Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque

   Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho

   Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces

   Casa Maria, Roswell

   Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe

   Casa Sandia, Albuquerque

   Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington

   Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)

   Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis

   Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer

   Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces

   Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs

   El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe

   Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque

   Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

   Fort Bayard Medical Center

   Genesis Rio Rancho Center

   Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington

   Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City

   Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas

   Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia

   Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad

   Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo

   Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing

   Good Samaritan, Las Cruces

   Good Samaritan, Socorro

   Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

   La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces

   Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque

   Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca

     Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad

   Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs

   Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque

   Life Care Farmington

   LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque

  LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)

   LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho

   Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque

   Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup

   McKinley Care Center, Gallup

   Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas

   Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming

   Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton

   Mission Arch Center (Roswell)

   Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque

       Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque

   Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington

   NM State Veterans Home, TorC

   Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe

   Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque

  Princeton Place, Albuquerque

   Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque

   Retirement Ranches-Clovis

   Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho

   Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque

   Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque

   Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara

   Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe

   Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas

   Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque

   Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC

  Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque

   Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque

   Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos

   South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque

   Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque

   St Anthony's Healthcare, Clovis

   Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup

   Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell

   Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari

   Taos Living Center, Taos

   The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington

   The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque

   The Montecito, Santa Fe

   The Rehab Center of Albuquerque

   The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque

   The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho

   The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque

   The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque

   UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque

   Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa

   Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas

   Village at Northrise - Morning Side, Las Cruces

   Village at Northrise - Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces

   Village at Northrise - Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces

   Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)

   Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque

   Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis

   White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

   Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

   Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

   Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

   Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.