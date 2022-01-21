NM Health Officials On Thursday Announce Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 New Deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 6,010 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
1549 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
218 new cases in Chaves County
58 new cases in Cibola County
24 new cases in Colfax County
68 new cases in Curry County
9 new cases in De Baca County
615 new cases in Doña Ana County
244 new cases in Eddy County
50 new cases in Grant County
17 new cases in Guadalupe County
12 new cases in Hidalgo County
172 new cases in Lea County
110 new cases in Lincoln County
128 new cases in Los Alamos County
74 new cases in Luna County
234 new cases in McKinley County
7 new cases in Mora County
113 new cases in Otero County
19 new cases in Quay County
144 new cases in Rio Arriba County
31 new cases in Roosevelt County
486 new cases in Sandoval County
353 new cases in San Juan County
100 new cases in San Miguel County
515 new cases in Santa Fe County
10 new cases in Sierra County
67 new cases in Socorro County
74 new cases in Taos County
17 new cases in Torrance County
8 new cases in Union County
419 new cases in Valencia County
56 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-four additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Seventeen recent deaths:
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from McKinley County.
A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
Seven* deaths > 30 days:
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and ad underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,229.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 20 are:
87031 - 314
87121 - 239
87507 - 237
88220 - 203
87124 - 177
87114 - 172
87144 - 168
87120 - 152
87105 - 138
87111 - 125
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 431,887 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 123,249
Catron County: 341
Chaves County: 18,619
Cibola County: 5,505
Colfax County: 2,065
Curry County: 10,703
De Baca County: 495
Doña Ana County: 51,285
Eddy County: 14,593
Grant County: 5,447
Guadalupe County: 865
Harding County: 64
Hidalgo County: 906
Lea County: 17,647
Lincoln County: 4,469
Los Alamos County: 1,941
Luna County: 5,582
McKinley County: 21,260
Mora County: 582
Otero County: 10,946
Quay County: 1,803
Rio Arriba County: 8,081
Roosevelt County: 4,205
Sandoval County: 27,178
San Juan County: 33,519
San Miguel County: 4,561
Santa Fe County: 23,089
Sierra County: 1,699
Socorro County: 3,085
Taos County: 4,243
Torrance County: 2,275
Union County: 649
Valencia County: 15,235
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 522
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 596
Otero County Processing Center: 775
Torrance County Detention Facility: 385
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 400
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 258
Lea County Correctional Facility: 785
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 215
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 131
Otero County Prison Facility: 546
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 248
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 270
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 86
As of today, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 329,179 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque
Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab
Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque
American Heritage Home, Albuquerque
Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque
Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia
Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos
Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque
Aztec Healthcare, Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque
Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood
Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho II, Rio Rancho
Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque
Beehive Homes, Clovis
Beehive Homes, Deming
Beehive Homes, Farmington
Beehive Homes, Roswell
Belen Meadows
Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque
Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo
Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces
Casa De Carino, Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque
Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho
Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces
Casa Maria, Roswell
Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe
Casa Sandia, Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)
Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis
Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer
Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs
El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center
Genesis Rio Rancho Center
Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington
Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City
Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia
Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing
Good Samaritan, Las Cruces
Good Samaritan, Socorro
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad
Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs
Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque
Life Care Farmington
LifeSpire Assisted Living of North ABQ Acres, Albuquerque
LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)
LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup
McKinley Care Center, Gallup
Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas
Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming
Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton
Mission Arch Center (Roswell)
Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque
Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque
Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington
NM State Veterans Home, TorC
Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque
Princeton Place, Albuquerque
Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches-Clovis
Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho
Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living Albuquerque
Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara
Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe
Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas
Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC
Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque
Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
St Anthony's Healthcare, Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup
Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell
Sunshine Assisted Living, Tucumcari
Taos Living Center, Taos
The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington
The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque
The Montecito, Santa Fe
The Rehab Center of Albuquerque
The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque
The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho
The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque
The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque
UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque
Vecino Sanos Assisted Living (Los Amigos AL), Santa Rosa
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas
Village at Northrise - Morning Side, Las Cruces
Village at Northrise - Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces
Village at Northrise - Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces
Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)
Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis
White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.