New Mexico Voters Will Decide Fate Of Education Spending Measure Using Permanent Fund

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement upon the historic Senate passage of House Joint Resolution 1, which if approved by New Mexico voters will amend the state constitution to deliver additional funds for early childhood education and at-risk public school students:





“I know I am not alone in feeling humbled and awe-struck by the transformational potential of today’s action at the Capitol. We are talking about comprehensively uplifting generations – generations – of New Mexican children and families. We are talking about fundamentally changing the historical trajectory of our state. This is a big deal, the big deal.

“So many have worked so hard for so many years to reach this moment, to give New Mexicans the opportunity to take a small portion of our state’s great wealth and invest it in our children, and their children, and children for decades and centuries to come. I am likewise humbled by their commitment and tireless advocacy.

“This is the single most important investment we can make. And I feel confident New Mexicans will make it. I hope I may speak for New Mexican families past and present when I offer my gratitude to the legislative sponsors, to the advocates too many to name, to the thoughtful consideration of leaders past and present, like Chairman John Arthur Smith, who worked tirelessly to support and preserve state finances so that we could someday make this pledge to New Mexican families now and into the future. This is truly a moment for celebration – and the work continues.”





House Joint Resolution 1 is sponsored by Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, Rep. Javier Martinez, Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Thomson, Rep. Georgene Louis and Sen. Pete Campos, and was led on the Senate floor by Sen. Jacob Candelaria.



