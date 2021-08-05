New Mexico To Use Federal Funds To Help Chile Harvest

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales says the state is stepping in to ensure a timely chile harvest after growers and producers raised concerns about an inadequate supply of labor. Morales said Wednesday that the state will funnel up to $5 million in federal pandemic relief toward enhanced wages for farmers who harvest New Mexico’s renowned green and red chile crop in the late summer and early fall.

Some Republican state legislators this week urged Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to cut off a $300 weekly federal supplement to unemployment benefits that they say is keeping workers at home. Morales says the farm-labor shortage predates the pandemic.