New Mexico universities feel pinch of pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at New Mexico's two largest universities say freshman enrollment is holding steady if not increasing despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. However, University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes acknowledged that enrollment overall has decreased and officials are concerned about the negative trend. Stokes on Thursday delivered her annual state of the university address as colleges and universities across the country grapple with shrinking enrollments. At New Mexico State University, President John Floros expects spring enrollment to hold steady. He said the challenges going forward will be finding more ways to make higher education accessible to more people.