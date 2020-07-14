New Mexico Supreme Court limits shielding of police records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has ruled that New Mexico's open records law doesn't create a blanket exception for shielding law enforcement records related to an ongoing criminal investigation.

The court made the determination in a unanimous decision Tuesday. It says lawmakers were concerned only with specific content such as the identity of confidential sources and that the law requires records custodians to separate nonexempt law enforcement information and make it available for public inspection.

The case stemmed from a records request filed by the brother of James Boyd, who was shot and killed by Albuquerque police in 2014.