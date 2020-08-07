New Mexico supplemental SNAP increases also being issued in August

SANTA FE – New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will again receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of August, the New Mexico Human Services Department announced today.

During the past five months, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount. These increases were made to help ease circumstances for New Mexicans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HSD is committed to helping New Mexicans who are struggling during this time of economic instability,” said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These additional SNAP benefits will continue to provide food to many New Mexico families in need.

SNAP households will automatically receive the additional allotment in the same way they receive their current benefits. For those SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of August 1-7, they will receive a supplement on August 8, 2020. For those SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of August 8-20, they will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

SNAP benefits are determined by household size and net income amount. The net income amount is determined by taking the household’s gross income and subtracting allowable deductions. Allowable deductions are items like, housing, utilities, childcare costs and medical expenses. The net monthly income is then multiplied by 30 percent, the number that remains is subtracted from the maximum monthly allotment, and the remaining amount is the total allotment for the household size. Additionally, new SNAP applicants will be approved for the supplemental benefit.

On the next page is a table that reflects the maximum monthly allotment per household size.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAP

Oct. 1, 2019 – Sept. 30, 2020

Household Size

Maximum SNAP Monthly Allotment

1

$194

2

$355

3

$509

4

$646

5

$768

6

$921

7

$1,018

8

$1,164

+ Each Additional Person

+$146

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to more than 1 million New Mexicans through several programs including: the Medicaid Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Support Program, and several Behavioral Health Services.