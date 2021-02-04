New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot in Luna County

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico State Police officer has been killed in a shooting in Luna County.

State Police say the suspected shooter is dead and several other officers have been injured in Thursday’s shooting on Interstate 10.

Details of the shooting are sketchy and the name of the officer who was killed wasn’t immediately released.

The Las Cruces Police Department has closed the interstate through town and they are telling motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the investigation has been completed.

I-10 was also closed near mile marker 101 where the incident began.