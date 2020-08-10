New Mexico State Fair to go on as planned but virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Next month’s New Mexico State Fair is going all virtual.

Organizers plan to hold the fair entirely online to circumvent challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. They announced Monday that there will still be 4-H and Future Farmers of America virtual competitions. There also will be online contests in cake decorating, flower arranging, photography and designing a poster for next year’s fair. Musicians who would have performed live at the fair will do so digitally.

Video entries for the various competitions will be accepted until Aug. 31. Viewers can check out the event on the fair’s website and social media channels.