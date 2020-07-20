New Mexico rolls out draft rules to cut methane emissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are rolling out proposed rules aimed at reducing methane and other emissions from the oil and gas industry. The proposed regulations are the culmination of a dozen meetings, hours of discussion and technical presentations by scientists, environmentalists and experts in the industry. Environmentalists call it a step in the right direction. An industry group says it’s critical that the rules being considered by the state Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department allow for continued development since the state relies so heavily on revenue and jobs that stem from the industry.