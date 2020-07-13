New Mexico restaurants bristle at rolling back indoor dining

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s revamped public health order takes effect Monday, and some restaurant owners aren’t happy that they’ve been ordered to rollback indoor dining. They say they’ve gone to great lengths to make their establishments safe and that the governor has offered no evidence that New Mexico’s uptick in cases has anything to do with restaurant service. The New Mexico Restaurant Association has helped to organize an online petition and a statewide protest was planned later Monday. The state has reported more than 15,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began and hospitalizations saw a steep increase in the past week.