New Mexico requires fast reports from employers on COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have ordered employers to promptly report coronavirus cases to the state. An emergency rule issued by the Environmental Department requires employers to report positive COIVD-19 cases to the department within four hours of being notified of the case. The department said requiring employers to quickly report positive cases means the state will be able to more rapidly respond to workplaces to provide immediate guidance and support to employers. The goal is preventing the spread of COVID-19 beyond the infected employees. The state on Saturday reported 155 additional confirmed cases with six more deaths.