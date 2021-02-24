New Mexico Republicans ask to remove barriers around Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico have asked that the state remove protective barriers erected around the state Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection during which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building.

Republicans in the New Mexico legislature asked the Legislative Council on Tuesday to remove the fences around the facility arguing that “the threat has not materialized.” Director of the Legislative Council Service Raul Burciaga says that he is reviewing the request and plans to meet with Democratic leaders to discuss the issue.