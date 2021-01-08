New Mexico issues vaccine distribution plan

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)



SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health today released its distribution plan for Phases 1B, 1C, and 2 for the COVID-19 vaccine. That plan is available here: https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/ The Department also announced that New Mexico has officially moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination effort. This means that vaccine will be available to New Mexicans in the following sequence:

Individuals in Phase 1A can continue to schedule vaccinations as well. “DOH is pleased to release New Mexico’s vaccination plan - and to provide the clarity that New Mexicans seek about this critical effort,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health. Dr. Collins will also host a remote news conference at 3pm on Monday, January 11 to provide an update on the state’s vaccination distribution effort. The news conference will be streamed live on the NMDOH Facebook page.