New Mexico High Court Backs Governor's Public Health Orders

SANTA FE. N.M. — The state Supreme Court has issued a written opinion that shows new resolve in its support of pandemic-related health restrictions placed on businesses by the governor of New Mexico. At the same time Monday, the Legislature took initial steps that could place new limits on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s authority to declare a health emergency. The Supreme Court opinion provides detailed and updated reasoning for a decision in August that rejected a lawsuit brought by several restaurants and their industry association. A bill from Republican Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca would limit the duration of public health orders to 45 days and require legislative approval to extend an order.