New Mexico governor teaches amid school staffing crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she spent several hours on Wednesday filling in for an elementary school teacher.

The lessons at Salazar Elementary School were part of a program allowing state workers to fill in as substitute teachers, part of Lujan Grisham's stopgap efforts to deal with teacher shortages that have become a crisis because of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Santa Fe Public Schools says she is the first volunteer in the district under the new program. Seven more are waiting to clear paperwork. National Guard soldiers started serving as substitutes in Hobbs and other cities this week.