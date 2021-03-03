New Mexico governor signs pandemic relief bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic governor has signed economic relief legislation that provides $600 rebates to low-income workers and a tax holiday for restaurants that have been hobbled by aggressive pandemic health restrictions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed two bills that are part of an ambitious economic recovery package. The newly signed bills also would provide loans of up to $150,000 to business that lost income in 2020. New Mexico state finances and trust funds are rebounding amid a surge in oil production and prices, along with a boost from 2020 federal relief. Lujan Grisham says she hopes the relief reaches people who need it most.