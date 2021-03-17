New Mexico governor signs alcohol bill OK'ing home delivery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The governor has signed a sweeping liquor reform law that will allow home delivery in New Mexico.

The bipartisan law makes it easier for businesses to get a liquor license. To compensate existing license holders, it provides for a tax break. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she signed the reform in part to increase revenue opportunities for the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by shutdowns during the pandemic.

The bill directs officials to study the effect of the delivery policy on public health, and it bans the sale of wine and spirits at gas stations in McKinley County. The prohibition was included at the urging of a centrist Democrat representing that area of northwestern New Mexico, citing high levels of alcoholism.