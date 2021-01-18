New Mexico governor postpones annual address to Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has delayed indefinitely her annual State of the State address amid the dangers and logistical challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett says the speech will not take place at the opening of the Legislature on Tuesday as it traditionally would. Ordinarily, the governor of New Mexico delivers a speech about current events, recent government accomplishments and legislative priorities to a joint session of the House and Senate also attended by Cabinet secretaries and justices of the state Supreme Court. Governors including Wisconsin’s Tony Evers have opted for remote, pre-recorded State of State speeches this year.