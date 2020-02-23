New Mexico GOP hopefuls launch early ads for US House seat

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Three Republican hopefuls are hitting the airwaves early as they seek to challenge a Democratic congresswoman for a key U.S. House seat in southern New Mexico. The oil executive, former state lawmaker and businessman are spending on radio and television ads months before the GOP primary. The early spending highlights their efforts to define their candidacies long before expected attack ads. Meanwhile, the Democratic incumbent is holding town hall meetings across the conservative-leaning, majority Hispanic district to draw attention to her bipartisan proposals after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.