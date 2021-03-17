New Mexico Gives Bueno Foods In Albuquerque $500k To Expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bueno Foods has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to expand its 70-year-old family business and help boost sales of New Mexico products nationwide.

Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday that Bueno Foods’ economic assistance will be used to expand storage and manufacturing capacity and better distribute New Mexico chiles and food products throughout the U.S.

The expansion will be on Bueno Foods property in Albuquerque. The $10 million project is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of 2022, at which time Bueno will start to add 49 employees over five years. The company already has about 280 full-time employees.