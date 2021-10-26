New Mexico energizes first leg of major transmission line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It's been years in the making and now officials say the first leg of a major renewable energy transmission line in New Mexico has been energized.

The New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority made the announcement Tuesday. The Western Spirit project is expected to be in operation by the end of the year. The transmission line will carry wind-generated power to the grid in New Mexico and other western markets. The project involved a novel public-private partnership between the state transmission authority and Pattern Energy.

The Public Service Co. of New Mexico will acquire and operate the transmission line when it's complete.