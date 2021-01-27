New Mexico COVID-19 update: 755 new cases, totaling 171,047

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 157 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 47 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 123 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 50 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 31 new cases in Lea County
- 18 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 30 new cases in Luna County
- 31 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 45 new cases in San Juan County
- 14 new cases in San Miguel County
- 60 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 22 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County.
- A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was a resident of the Silver City Care Center in Silver City.
- A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 20s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,198. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 27 are: 88030 - 2987121 - 2688210 - 2587507 - 2388203 - 2387401 - 2288012 - 2188240 - 2187105 - 1988021 - 19 Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Lea County, one in Luna County, two in San Juan County) - these have now been corrected. One case was previously reported in Otero County has been determined to be among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility. One case previously reported among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center has been determined to be a resident of McKinley County—these are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 171,047 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 48,177Catron County: 71Chaves County: 8,135Cibola County: 2,572Colfax County: 657Curry County: 4,696De Baca County: 124Doña Ana County: 20,797Eddy County: 5,874Grant County: 1,249Guadalupe County: 326Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 311Lea County: 7,718Lincoln County: 1,406Los Alamos County: 433Luna County: 2,887McKinley County: 11,347Mora County: 144Otero County: 2,800Quay County: 395Rio Arriba County: 3,132Roosevelt County: 1,743Sandoval County: 9,926San Juan County: 12,748San Miguel County: 1,109Santa Fe County: 8,962Sierra County: 667Socorro County: 1,100Taos County: 1,428Torrance County: 580Union County: 209Valencia County: 5,717 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 438
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 329
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
As of today, there are 98,042 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz Senior Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.