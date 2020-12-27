New Mexico COVID-19 update: 747 new cases, totaling 137,968

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 747 additional COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths.
As of today, there are 758 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 240 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 56 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 46 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 15 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 48 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 46 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported thirty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living in facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 100s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A second male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,346.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 27 are:
- 88101 – 44
- 87114 – 39
- 87124 – 26
- 88220 – 26
- 87121 –24
- 87120 – 23
- 88240 – 23
- 87111 – 20
- 87105 – 18
- 88260 – 17
Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County, one case among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County) and once case in Bernalillo County that was not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 137,968 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 39,462
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,761
Cibola County: 2,196
Colfax County: 501
Curry County: 3,935
De Baca County: 86
Doña Ana County: 17,036
Eddy County: 4,372
Grant County: 831
Guadalupe County: 264
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 229
Lea County: 6,395
Lincoln County: 1,010
Los Alamos County: 265
Luna County: 2,303
McKinley County: 9,449
Mora County: 111
Otero County: 2,088
Quay County: 331
Rio Arriba County: 2,175
Roosevelt County: 1,463
Sandoval County: 7,845
San Juan County: 9,606
San Miguel County: 806
Santa Fe County: 7,086
Sierra County: 514
Socorro County: 922
Taos County: 1,129
Torrance County: 471
Union County: 190
Valencia County: 4,748
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 223
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 60,528 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.