New Mexico COVID-19 update: 632 new cases, totaling 209,118

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 632 additional COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths. As of today, there are 89 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

232 new cases in Bernalillo County

21 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

14 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

59 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

11 new cases in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

7 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

32 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

26 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

27 new cases in Valencia County

18 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Monday reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Two recent deaths:

A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,400. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jul. 26 are: 88220 - 4487121 - 3887120 - 3487124 - 3087105 - 2588081 - 2587114 - 2487031 - 2187110 - 2088240 - 16 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 209,118 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 60,249Catron County: 98Chaves County: 9,156Cibola County: 2,931Colfax County: 808Curry County: 5,427De Baca County: 178Doña Ana County: 25,369Eddy County: 7,178Grant County: 1,773Guadalupe County: 478Harding County: 13Hidalgo County: 406Lea County: 8,548Lincoln County: 1,804Los Alamos County: 548Luna County: 3,432McKinley County: 12,500Mora County: 179Otero County: 4,170Quay County: 547Rio Arriba County: 3,878Roosevelt County: 2,067Sandoval County: 12,504San Juan County: 15,929San Miguel County: 1,462Santa Fe County: 10,824Sierra County: 786Socorro County: 1,343Taos County: 1,800Torrance County: 899Union County: 261Valencia County: 7,061 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 449

Otero County Processing Center: 383

Torrance County Detention Facility: 237

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 196,641 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 7/24, Sunday 7/25, & Monday 7/26*** The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

