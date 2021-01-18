New Mexico COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, totaling 164,263

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 628 additional COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. As of today, there are 611 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

161 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

45 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A second male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,958. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 18 are:

87121 – 31

88101 – 28

87114 – 22

87401 – 21

87105 – 20

87144 – 16

87507 – 15

87111 – 13

88011 – 13

88030 – 13

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Valencia County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 163,637 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 46,508Catron County: 70Chaves County: 7,860Cibola County: 2,495Colfax County: 633Curry County: 4,555De Baca County: 120Doña Ana County: 19,900Eddy County: 5,528Grant County: 1,191Guadalupe County: 318Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 288Lea County: 7,533Lincoln County: 1,281Los Alamos County: 393Luna County: 2,652McKinley County: 10,962Mora County: 141Otero County: 2,622Quay County: 381Rio Arriba County: 2,929Roosevelt County: 1,697Sandoval County: 9,564San Juan County: 12,209San Miguel County: 1,040Santa Fe County: 8,535Sierra County: 650Socorro County: 1,042Taos County: 1,354Torrance County: 557Union County: 207Valencia County: 5,502 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 423

Otero County Prison Facility: 435

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 320

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 176

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 87,502 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.