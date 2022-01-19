New Mexico COVID-19 update: 5,735 new cases, 28 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 5,735 additional COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths. The positivity rate has climbed to 28.3%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
1658 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
285 new cases in Chaves County
108 new cases in Cibola County
17 new cases in Colfax County
129 new cases in Curry County
11 new cases in De Baca County
840 new cases in Doña Ana County
127 new cases in Eddy County
129 new cases in Grant County
13 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Harding County
22 new cases in Hidalgo County
216 new cases in Lea County
46 new cases in Lincoln County
32 new cases in Los Alamos County
40 new cases in Luna County
266 new cases in McKinley County
4 new cases in Mora County
185 new cases in Otero County
23 new cases in Quay County
143 new cases in Rio Arriba County
37 new cases in Roosevelt County
367 new cases in Sandoval County
280 new cases in San Juan County
50 new cases in San Miguel County
221 new cases in Santa Fe County
24 new cases in Sierra County
31 new cases in Socorro County
116 new cases in Taos County
22 new cases in Torrance County
5 new cases in Union County
256 new cases in Valencia County
4 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Seventeen recent deaths:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 40s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Blue Horizon Assisted Living Facility.
A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Eleven* deaths > 30 days:
A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,205.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 19 are:
87121 – 256
87114 – 191
87031 – 182
88001 – 179
88203 – 164
88012 – 150
87124 – 149
87105 – 148
87120 – 145
88011 – 121
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 425,920 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 121,703
Catron County: 339
Chaves County: 18,401
Cibola County: 5,448
Colfax County: 2,041
Curry County: 10,635
De Baca County: 486
Doña Ana County: 50,696
Eddy County: 14,348
Grant County: 5,396
Guadalupe County: 849
Harding County: 64
Hidalgo County: 894
Lea County: 17,480
Lincoln County: 4,359
Los Alamos County: 1,813
Luna County: 5,509
McKinley County: 21,027
Mora County: 575
Otero County: 10,834
Quay County: 1,784
Rio Arriba County: 7,938
Roosevelt County: 4,174
Sandoval County: 26,693
San Juan County: 33,171
San Miguel County: 4,461
Santa Fe County: 22,574
Sierra County: 1,689
Socorro County: 3,018
Taos County: 4,170
Torrance County: 2,258
Union County: 641
Valencia County: 14,816
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 465
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 594
Otero County Processing Center: 775
Torrance County Detention Facility: 385
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 400
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 258
Lea County Correctional Facility: 784
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 214
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 131
Otero County Prison Facility: 544
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 254
Roswell Correctional Center: 230
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 248
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 268
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 86
As of today, there are 626 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 328,438 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
A Love for Life (Alcazar St), Albuquerque
Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living, Albuquerque
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehab
Amaran Assisted Living, Albquerque
American Heritage Home, Albuquerque
Angel Wings Assisted Living Home Care, Albuquerque
Arbors of Del Rey, Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and rehab (San Pedro Nursing), Artesia
Aspen Ridge Assisted Living, Los Alamos
Atria Vista Del Rio (Morada), Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park, Albuquerque
Aztec Healthcare, Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehab, Albuquerque
Bee Hive Homes Of Edgewood, Edgewood
Beehive Homes of San Pedro, Albuquerque
Beehive Homes, Clovis
Beehive Homes, Deming
Beehive Homes, Farmington
Beehive Homes, Roswell
Belen Meadows
Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia, Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes, Albuquerque
Camino Healthcare (now called Odelia Healthcare), ABQ
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center, Alamogordo
Casa Bella Residential Care, Las Cruces
Casa De Carino, Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center, Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas, Albuquerque
Casa de Paz, Rio Rancho
Casa Del Sol Center, Las Cruces
Casa Maria, Roswell
Casa Real Genesis, Santa Fe
Casa Sandia, Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn, Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehab (Genesis)
Clovis Healthcare and rehab, Clovis
Colfax Long Term Care Center, Springer
Desert Peaks Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hobbs
El Castillo Retirement, Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence, Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center
Genesis Rio Rancho Center
Genesis San Juan Center, Farmington
Genesis Silver City Care Center, Silver City
Good Life Senior living & Memory Care, Los Lunas
Good Life Senior Living And Memory Care, Artesia
Good Life Senior Living, Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Betty Dare, Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Nursing
Good Samaritan, Las Cruces
Good Samaritan, Socorro
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
La Posada Assisted Living, Las Cruces
Ladera Center Genesis, Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care, Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad
Landmark Desert Gardens Assisted Living, Hobbs
Las Palomas Genesis, Albuquerque
Life Care Farmington
LifeSpire Assisted Living , Albuquerque (High Assets Way)
LifeSpire Assisted Living, Rio Rancho
Little Roses Home of the SW, Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor, Gallup
McKinley Care Center, Gallup
Meadows Home, NM Behavioral Health Institute, Las Vegas
Mimbres Nursing Home, Deming
Miners Colfax Medical Center, Raton
Mission Arch Center (Roswell)
Morningstar Of Albuquerque, Albuquerque
Morningstar Memory Care at Northridge, Albuquerque
Namaste House Assisted Living, Farmington
NM State Veterans Home, TorC
Pacifica Senior Living, Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living, Albuquerque
Princeton Place, Albuquerque
Ravenna assisted living, Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches-Clovis
Retreat Healthcare, Rio Rancho
Sandia Ridge Genesis, Albuquerque
Santa Clara Assisted Living, Santa Clara
Santa Fe Care Center, Santa Fe
Senior Living Systems, Los Lunas
Shady Pines Assisted Living, Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center, TorC
Singing Arrow Manor, Albuquerque
Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center Genesis, Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation, Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center, Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites, Albuquerque
St Anthony’s Healthcare, Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living, Gallup
Sunset Villa Nursing home, Roswell
Taos Living Center, Taos
The Bridge of Farmington, Farmington
The Montebello on Academy, Albuquerque
The Montecito, Santa Fe
The Rehab Center of Albuquerque
The Rio Las Estancias, Albuquerque
The Suites Rio Vista, Rio Rancho
The Watermark at Cherry Hills, Albuquerque
The Woodmark at Uptown, Albuquerque
UpTown Genesis, Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehab, Las Vegas
Village at Northrise – Morning Side, Las Cruces
Village at Northrise – Desert Willow II Memory care, Las Cruces
Village at Northrise – Desert Willow I Nursing, Las Cruces
Welbrook Senior Living, Las Cruces (Now called Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia)
Westwind House Assisted Living, Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living, Clovis
White Sands Healthcare, Hobbs
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.