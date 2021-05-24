New Mexico COVID-19 update: 366 new cases, totaling 202,221

One additional COVID-19 death – Saturday, May 22, Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 366 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 91 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 1 new case in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 61 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 32 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The Department of Health on Monday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
One recent death:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,245.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, May. 24 are:
- 87401 – 26
- 87507 – 17
- 87105 – 16
- 87144 – 13
- 87120 – 12
- 87121 – 12
- 87413 – 10
- 88001 – 10
- 87004 – 9
- 88012 – 8
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Rio Arriba County); seven cases that were not lab confirmed (six in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County); two cases have been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County, one in Rio Arriba County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 202,221 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 58,260
- Catron County: 95
- Chaves County: 8,998
- Cibola County: 2,892
- Colfax County: 777
- Curry County: 5,248
- De Baca County: 171
- Doña Ana County: 24,820
- Eddy County: 6,868
- Grant County: 1,717
- Guadalupe County: 417
- Harding County: 12
- Hidalgo County: 363
- Lea County: 8,309
- Lincoln County: 1,735
- Los Alamos County: 529
- Luna County: 3,355
- McKinley County: 12,334
- Mora County: 171
- Otero County: 4,011
- Quay County: 517
- Rio Arriba County: 3,631
- Roosevelt County: 1,993
- Sandoval County: 12,082
- San Juan County: 15,344
- San Miguel County: 1,361
- Santa Fe County: 10,445
- Sierra County: 776
- Socorro County: 1,319
- Taos County: 1,685
- Torrance County: 805
- Union County: 254
- Valencia County: 6,784
The New Mexico Department of Health Epidemiology Division has conducted an audit of the reported cases and deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delays in processing death records were caused by a variety of reasons and these changes reflect the reconciliation of public health information. These are the results of the audit and these numbers are now added or subtracted from the totals for each respective county. Click here to view death certificate backlog adjustment table.
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 446
- Otero County Processing Center: 222
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 252
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 229
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 120 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 187,937 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- Casa de Oro in Las Cruces
- Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque
- Genesis Rio Rancho Center
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Homes with a Heart Assisted Living – Raven House in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 5/22, Sunday 5/23 & Monday (5/24)***
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.