New Mexico COVID-19 update: 329 new cases, totaling 209,684

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 329 additional COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths. As of today, there are 133 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

113 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

18 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19: Four recent deaths:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 10s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,407. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jul. 28 are:

88220 - 23

87120 - 21

87114 - 17

87121 - 17

88203 - 12

87124 - 10

88210 - 10

88240 - 9

87105 - 8

87111 - 8

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 209,684 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 60,431

Catron County: 98

Chaves County: 9,182

Cibola County: 2,934

Colfax County: 818

Curry County: 5,443

De Baca County: 178

Doña Ana County: 25,400

Eddy County: 7,245

Grant County: 1,777

Guadalupe County: 478

Harding County: 13

Hidalgo County: 408

Lea County: 8,590

Lincoln County: 1,818

Los Alamos County: 551

Luna County: 3,435

McKinley County: 12,514

Mora County: 179

Otero County: 4,177

Quay County: 550

Rio Arriba County: 3,893

Roosevelt County: 2,072

Sandoval County: 12,537

San Juan County: 15,948

San Miguel County: 1,468

Santa Fe County: 10,853

Sierra County: 787

Socorro County: 1,343

Taos County: 1,802

Torrance County: 902

Union County: 261

Valencia County: 7,072

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 451

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 452

Otero County Processing Center: 395

Torrance County Detention Facility: 237

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 302

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 255

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 196,723 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Healthcare Uptown in Albuquerque

GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Portales

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick or unvaccinated, wear a mask when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.