New Mexico COVID-19 update: 268 new cases, totaling 187,984

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 268 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths. As of today, there are 124 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

95 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

1 new case in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

23 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Friday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,849. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Mar. 12 are: 88310 - 2287121 - 1987105 - 1587120 - 1287124 - 1287701 - 1088005 - 787026 - 687113 - 687114 - 6 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Luna County, one in Otero County); - and one in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident - these have now been corrected. One death reported on Mar. 3 of a male in his 60s from Chaves County who was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell, was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 10, has been corrected. One death reported on Jan. 15 of a male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions was found to have been previously reported on Oct. 3 and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 187,984 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 53,490Catron County: 83Chaves County: 8,677Cibola County: 2,784Colfax County: 712Curry County: 4,968De Baca County: 133Doña Ana County: 23,205Eddy County: 6,554Grant County: 1,553Guadalupe County: 365Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 350Lea County: 8,109Lincoln County: 1,571Los Alamos County: 488Luna County: 3,134McKinley County: 12,091Mora County: 166Otero County: 3,470Quay County: 425Rio Arriba County: 3,440Roosevelt County: 1,845Sandoval County: 11,027San Juan County: 13,611San Miguel County: 1,267Santa Fe County: 9,709Sierra County: 704Socorro County: 1,231Taos County: 1,580Torrance County: 660Union County: 244Valencia County: 6,250 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 291

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 751

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 163,180 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:﻿

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.